'Sunday with Scholars' banquet gives 3 students money for college

Blair Boss, Ruston Keller and Olivia Kerth were the headliners at the 19th annual Sunday with Scholars banquet held at Beau Chene Country Club on April 23. The students were the 2017 recipients of individual $12,000 college scholarships awarded by the Northlake-Mandeville Rotary Club. Boss, a Lakeshore High School senior, will attend Southeastern Louisiana University and plans to major in Nursing.

