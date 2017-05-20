STPSO: Pair wanted for break-in, atte...

STPSO: Pair wanted for break-in, attempted break in of North Shore pharmacies

20 hrs ago

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for two individuals wanted for a break-in at a Covington pharmacy and an attempted break-in at a Mandeville pharmacy. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours of April 16. Police say that the pair were captured on surveillance footage trying to break in to C&C Drugs on Highway 59 in Mandeville.

