St. Tammany Parish Council may give citizens more time to speak
Citizens would be given more time to address the St. Tammany Parish Council about agenda items and planning/zoning appeals under a proposal to be considered at the council's June 1 meeting. The changes were recommended by a committee that was formed after a tumultuous council meeting in January during which one citizen refused to give up the podium and almost got arrested.
