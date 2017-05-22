See a double rainbow with a lightning...

See a double rainbow with a lightning strike in Mandeville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NOLA.com

Rainbows left in the wake of storms that rolled across the North Shore on Saturday evening shared the sky a spattering of brilliant lightning bolts, streaking across the bright colorful sky like a vestige of the passing squall. Many locals posted photos and videos onto social media -- including Lacy McIntyre, who managed to capture the rare interplay of lightning and rainbow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime... Apr '17 THATSME 1
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar '17 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar '17 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs (Oct '16) Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for St Tammany Parish was issued at May 22 at 3:57AM CDT

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,180 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC