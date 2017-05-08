Racist flyers on Mandeville lakefront dismay couple, bar owner

Rob and Erica Daigle were finishing up an evening on Mandeville's lakefront with another couple Saturday night when they saw what they initially thought was an advertising flyer beneath the wiper blade of their Toyota Corolla. But on closer examination, what they saw shocked and disgusted them: a graphic, crudely drawn cartoon that showed a weeping white woman being sexually assaulted by a black man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.