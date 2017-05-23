Opal Basil, Briquette to open in Ware...

Opal Basil, Briquette to open in Warehouse District this summer

Mandeville's Opal Basil closed last month, but its owners plan to open two restaurants in the Warehouse District this summer. The first to open, Briquette , is larger and will highlight contemporary coastal cuisine, says Lindsey Jo Vasquez, who ran Opal Basil with her husband and chef Robert Vasquez.

