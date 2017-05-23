Opal Basil, Briquette to open in Warehouse District this summer
Mandeville's Opal Basil closed last month, but its owners plan to open two restaurants in the Warehouse District this summer. The first to open, Briquette , is larger and will highlight contemporary coastal cuisine, says Lindsey Jo Vasquez, who ran Opal Basil with her husband and chef Robert Vasquez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr '17
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC