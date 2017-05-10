Mandeville wants Port Marigny suit moved to federal court
Mandeville government, the target of a lawsuit filed in state court over the city's rejection of the controversial Port Marigny residential and commercial development, wants the case moved to federal court. The city filed for removal of the case from the 22nd Judicial District Court in Covington Friday after an emergency closed door City Council meeting the night before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr 20
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC