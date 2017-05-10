Mandeville civil service bill clears House despite opposition
Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere and the city's civil service boards are at odds over a bill pending before a Louisiana Senate committee designed to convert the local government's human resources director from a civil service employee to a city director who would answer to the mayor. House Bill 200, by state Rep. Reid Falconer, R-Madisonville, would set the stage for a change to the city's charter that would essentially put the personnel director in the same category as other directors in the mayor's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr 20
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC