Mandeville civil service bill clears House despite opposition

Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere and the city's civil service boards are at odds over a bill pending before a Louisiana Senate committee designed to convert the local government's human resources director from a civil service employee to a city director who would answer to the mayor. House Bill 200, by state Rep. Reid Falconer, R-Madisonville, would set the stage for a change to the city's charter that would essentially put the personnel director in the same category as other directors in the mayor's administration.

