Man hit by truck while lying on North Shore road died of blunt trauma

A Slidell man killed when a pickup truck ran over him as he was inexplicably lying on a darkened Mandeville area highway at 3 a.m. on Sunday died of multiple blunt force trauma resulting from the impact, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office reported. The autopsy performed Monday on Lucien Joseph Barbarin, 34, confirmed reports by police that he was alive when he was run over by the vehicle on U.S. 190 near Fontainebleau State Park .

