Man accused of distributing Mojo that killed Mandeville teen

A Bogalusa man was indicted Tuesday on second degree murder charges in the death of a teenager found unresponsive in a Covington ditch after smoking synthetic marijuana. Jami D. Cooper, 33, is accused of distributing the drug through a middle man to the 17-year-old victim, who died after using it in 2016, according to North Shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery 's Office.

