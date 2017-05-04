Leadership North Class of 2017 tours ...

Leadership North Class of 2017 tours north shore

Members of the Leadership North Class of 2017 and Zachary Chamber of Commerce leadership recently took a tour of the Abita Springs Brewing Company as part of a day trip through the Covington, Mandeville and Abita Springs area. Visiting the company are, from left, Aaron Holden, Mary Landry, Paula Turner, Brandy Westmoreland, Staci Sullivan, Caitlin Daniel, Andrea White, Brandi Savage, Jeremey Miller, Monica Hughes, Michelle Adams and Taylor Watts.

Mandeville, LA

