Jay Adair of Mandeville to seek North Shore judgeship in October election

Thursday May 25

Longtime prosecutor Jay Adair of Mandeville has announced he will run for a North Shore judgeship in a special election Oct. 14. Citing his courtroom and public service experience, Adair announced his candidacy Thursday for the Division E seat on the 22nd Judicial District Court for St. Tammany and Washington parishes. Adair, who has served as a criminal prosecutor in Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes over the past 16 years, will seek the post being vacated by Judge William Burris, who is retiring at the end of the year.

