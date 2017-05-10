Gio's Villa Vanchere eatery to have n...

Gio's Villa Vanchere eatery to have new digs in Old Mandeville

14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New location of Gio's Villa Vanchere Italian Restaurant at 690 Lafitte St. in Old Mandeville. (Kim Chatelain, NOLA.com Gio's Villa Vanchere will close its popular Italian restaurant on East Causeway Approach in Mandeville at the end of May and reopen in the North Shore city's historic district a few weeks later.

Mandeville, LA

