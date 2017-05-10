Gio's Villa Vanchere eatery to have new digs in Old Mandeville
New location of Gio's Villa Vanchere Italian Restaurant at 690 Lafitte St. in Old Mandeville. (Kim Chatelain, NOLA.com Gio's Villa Vanchere will close its popular Italian restaurant on East Causeway Approach in Mandeville at the end of May and reopen in the North Shore city's historic district a few weeks later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr 20
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC