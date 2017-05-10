Fontainebleau High jazz ensemble takes the Dew Drop stage May 20

A local high school jazz ensemble from Fontainebleau High School will take the stage at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall in a special performance on Saturday, May 20. Also performing later in the evening along with Fontainebleau's famed Jazz Ensemble One will be Matt Lemmler's New Orleans Jazz Revival. This performance will be the venue's fifth offering of the Spring 2017 season.

