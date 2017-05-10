Fontainebleau High jazz ensemble takes the Dew Drop stage May 20
A local high school jazz ensemble from Fontainebleau High School will take the stage at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall in a special performance on Saturday, May 20. Also performing later in the evening along with Fontainebleau's famed Jazz Ensemble One will be Matt Lemmler's New Orleans Jazz Revival. This performance will be the venue's fifth offering of the Spring 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr 20
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC