Drive-by paintball shooters who hit bicyclists are sought by New Orleans police
A series of drive-by paintball shootings in parts of New Orleans have residents on edge after several people have told authorities that they've been injured by paintball pellets while riding their bicycles. Most recently, two people told New Orleans police they were riding bicycles eastbound on North Rampart Street when they were hit repeatedly by paintball pellets Saturday night, according to NOPD spokeswoman Ambria Washington on Monday.
