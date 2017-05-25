Crawfish cook-off in Mandeville boils...

Crawfish cook-off in Mandeville boils up good times on the lakefront

The Mandeville lakefront harbor took a festive spring tone on May 6 when the aroma of crawfish filled the air. Under sunny skies, the seventh annual Crawfish Cookin' For a Cause, an all-you-can-eat mugbug cook-off, raised funds for several causes and drew thousands of local residents.

