Coroner identifies drowned teen in Lake Pontchartrain
News outlets report that 15-year-old Chandler Byrd has been identified by the coroner's office Sunday after he drowned the previous day. The city of Mandeville said in a news release that the teenager jumped into the lake from the fishing pier at Sunset Point to recover a hat blown off his head by strong winds.
