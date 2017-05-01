Coroner identifies drowned teen in La...

Coroner identifies drowned teen in Lake Pontchartrain

News outlets report that 15-year-old Chandler Byrd has been identified by the coroner's office Sunday after he drowned the previous day. The city of Mandeville said in a news release that the teenager jumped into the lake from the fishing pier at Sunset Point to recover a hat blown off his head by strong winds.

