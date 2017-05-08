Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant to hatch in Mandeville
Chicken Salad Chick, which bills itself as the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, will open its first south Louisiana location in Mandeville on May 17. It will be in a former Wendy's currently being refurbished at 3803 Louisiana 22 near the U.S. 190 intersection. The location is owned and operated by the franchise team of Jake Alleman, Cody Gielen and John Gielen of the Cojak Restaurant Group.
