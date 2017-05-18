Ballet Apetrei's Swan Lake dances onto Mandeville High stage Saturday
Excerpts from "Swan Lake," one of the romantic and beloved ballets of all time will grace the stage in Mandeville on Saturday, with St. Scholastica Academy junior Georgia Krieger of Mandeville in the coveted role of Odette. "Swan Lake" is the story of romance, sorcery and betrayal, and centered on one the struggle between good and evil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr 20
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC