Anglers catching black drum every cast off Mandeville pier

Matthew Saucier of Mandeville had a blast Wednesday night catching black drum off the Sunset Point pier that juts out into Lake Pontchartrain. If you're looking for good eating, the Sunset Point Pier in Mandeville probably isn't the best place for you to fish right now, but if you want to have your arms practically pulled off by fish that don't ever give up, drop what you're doing and head over there as soon as possible.

