2017 Gulf red snapper season set by federal agency

Recreational anglers will have three days to pursue red snapper in federal waters in 2017, NOAA Fisheries announced Tuesday. (Photo by Todd Masson, NOLA.com Gulf of Mexico private-boat recreational anglers will have three days to pursue red snapper this year in federal waters, with a season stretching from June 1-3, NOAA Fisheries announced Tuesday.

