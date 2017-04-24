Vintage cars roar into Mandeville for Lions car show
Vintage car owners revved their collective motors in Mandeville on April 22 for charity. From 1929 Model A's and 1932 Roadsters to 1966 Cobras and early 1980s vehicles, showroom quality and road worthy automobiles were on display.
