Trey Yuen in Hammond to close on May 31
Trey Yuen Cuisine of China has announced that it will close its Hammond restaurant May 31. The Mandeville Trey Yuen, at 600 N. Causeway Blvd., will continue to operate, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The Hammond restaurant was established in 1971 by the Wong family in a small A-frame building on West Thomas Street under the name China Inn.
