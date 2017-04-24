This Week on "Guns & Gear" - The LiNQ from Crimson Trace

MANDEVILLE, La. - - This week on Guns & Gear, it's Crimson Trace's LiNQ wireless laser and light system for your AR! Plus, we'll check out the Freedom Carry holster from CrossBreed Holsters, dive into new colors and calibers in Springfield Armory's XD-S line, and find out how Liberty Safe's Franklin 50 stands up to another Guns & Gear torture test! Guns & Gear airs year-round on Sportsman Channel on Mondays at 8:30 PM Eastern, Mondays at 11:30 p.m. EST, Thursdays at 4 p.m. EST, Fridays at 5 a.m. EST, and Saturdays at 11 p.m. EST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.