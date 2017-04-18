St. Tammany voters again mull sales t...

St. Tammany voters again mull sales tax renewals for courthouse, jail

A year after voters thrashed separate sales tax renewals to fund the operations and maintenance of the St. Tammany Parish courthouse and jail, parish officials are asking citizens to approve scaled-back versions of the propositions on April 29. On the ballot are 10-year, 1/5th-cent sales taxes, reduced from last year's 20-year, 1/4-cent proposals. Officials in parish government, the sheriff's office and the judiciary are going all out this time around to publicize the elections and provide information to citizens, saying the funding is crucial to maintaining the safety and quality of life in St. Tammany.

