St. Tammany voters again mull sales tax renewals for courthouse, jail
A year after voters thrashed separate sales tax renewals to fund the operations and maintenance of the St. Tammany Parish courthouse and jail, parish officials are asking citizens to approve scaled-back versions of the propositions on April 29. On the ballot are 10-year, 1/5th-cent sales taxes, reduced from last year's 20-year, 1/4-cent proposals. Officials in parish government, the sheriff's office and the judiciary are going all out this time around to publicize the elections and provide information to citizens, saying the funding is crucial to maintaining the safety and quality of life in St. Tammany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Thu
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar 23
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC