Section of Girod Street in Mandeville closed for roadwork

Two blocks of Girod Street in Old Mandeville are closed to vehicular traffic this week while workers make roadway and drainage improvements at the intersection of Monroe Street. City officials said they hope to complete the work and reopen the road by April 25. The 400 and 500 blocks of Girod were closed Monday as workers began digging up the intersection in a $474,000 public contract to improve drainage and streets in the popular area.

