Section of Girod Street in Mandeville closed for roadwork
Two blocks of Girod Street in Old Mandeville are closed to vehicular traffic this week while workers make roadway and drainage improvements at the intersection of Monroe Street. City officials said they hope to complete the work and reopen the road by April 25. The 400 and 500 blocks of Girod were closed Monday as workers began digging up the intersection in a $474,000 public contract to improve drainage and streets in the popular area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar 23
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC