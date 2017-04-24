Port Marigny case allotted to retired judge after recusal

A lawsuit filed by owners of a tract on Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville , where the City Council denied controversial plans to build a $180 million residential and business community called Port Marigny , has been assigned to retired Judge Donald Fendlason. The case was originally allotted to Judge Martin Coady of the 22nd Judicial District Court , but he recused himself, court officials said.

