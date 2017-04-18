Pelican Park receives excellence in parks award for 2017

St. Tammany Recreation District 1, which operates Pelican Park and the Castine Center near Mandeville , has received the Excellence in Parks Award for 2017 from the Louisiana Recreation and Park Association. The district received the award for "its dedication and success in offering quality recreational opportunities for the citizens" of the western St. Tammany recreation district, according to a news release from the recreation district.

