Pelican Park receives excellence in p...

Pelican Park receives excellence in parks award for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: NOLA.com

St. Tammany Recreation District 1, which operates Pelican Park and the Castine Center near Mandeville , has received the Excellence in Parks Award for 2017 from the Louisiana Recreation and Park Association. The district received the award for "its dedication and success in offering quality recreational opportunities for the citizens" of the western St. Tammany recreation district, according to a news release from the recreation district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime... 19 hr THATSME 1
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar 25 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar 23 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs (Oct '16) Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC