Nungesser wants public-private partnerships for state parks

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser believes he can turn Louisiana's state parks from money losers to money makers if the Legislature passes a law permitting him to negotiate public-private partnerships to bring attractions or sell naming rights to parks, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. "Over the long term I believe we can make these parks make money," Nungesser told a House budget committee this week.

