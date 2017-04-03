New book explores historic New Orleans garden design
A new book by preservationists and authors Mary Louise Christovich and Roulhac Bunkley Toledano provides a glimpse into 300 years of garden design in New Orleans through delightful sketches of historic houses, gardens and flowers. "Garden Legacy," published by The Historic New Orleans Collection, showcases more than 80 19th-century properties and their surrounding gardens and, according to a press release, "chronicles the changing tastes and styles of exterior domestic spaces in New Orleans, paying particular attention to the Crescent City's legacy of French-American landscape design."
