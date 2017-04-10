Mandeville officer suspected of driving drunk in police car is fired
Mandeville has fired a police officer suspected of driving her marked police car while drunk. Becky White, the Police Department's public information officer, was terminated following an internal affairs investigation into the March 27 incident, Police Chief Gerald Sticker announced Thursday .
