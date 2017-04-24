Mandeville officer accused of DWI in police car appeals firing
A Mandeville police officer fired after being accused of driving her marked police car while drunk has appealed her dismissal to the city's police employees' civil service board. In a petition for appeal filed Friday on her behalf by attorney Donovan A. Livaccari, Becky White argued that her dismissal from the department "is not commensurate with the alleged offense."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr 20
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC