Mandeville officer accused of DWI in police car appeals firing

A Mandeville police officer fired after being accused of driving her marked police car while drunk has appealed her dismissal to the city's police employees' civil service board. In a petition for appeal filed Friday on her behalf by attorney Donovan A. Livaccari, Becky White argued that her dismissal from the department "is not commensurate with the alleged offense."

