Mandeville cop fired amid accusations he stole batteries from The Home Depot

A Mandeville police officer accused of stealing batteries from The Home Depot in Covington lost his termination appeal this week, reinforcing the city police chief's decision to fire him following the alleged theft, according to a news release from the Mandeville Police Department. Johnny Sanders was placed on administrative leave -- and his police commission revoked -- after being issued a criminal summons Feb. 20 by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for misdemeanor theft of goods, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.