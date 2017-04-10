Mandeville City Council considers ins...

Mandeville City Council considers insulating members from lawsuits

Mandeville City Council members would be held harmless for potential legal costs because of their votes, under a proposed ordinance they are to consider Thursday night . Sponsored by Councilman Mike Pulaski, the measure would make the city or its insurers responsible for any legal fees or other costs associated with legal action taken against individual council members.

