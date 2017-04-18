Lt. John Riles named commander of State Police Troop L on North Shore

Lt. John Riles, a native of rural Mount Hermon , has been named commander of Louisiana State Police Troop L on the North Shore. Riles began his career with State Police in 1990 and is a veteran at Troop L, which is based in Mandeville and covers St. Tammany , Washington, Tangipahoa , and St. Helena parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.