Lt. John Riles named commander of Sta...

Lt. John Riles named commander of State Police Troop L on North Shore

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: NOLA.com

Lt. John Riles, a native of rural Mount Hermon , has been named commander of Louisiana State Police Troop L on the North Shore. Riles began his career with State Police in 1990 and is a veteran at Troop L, which is based in Mandeville and covers St. Tammany , Washington, Tangipahoa , and St. Helena parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar 25 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar 23 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs (Oct '16) Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Tammany Parish was issued at April 18 at 10:55AM CDT

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC