Jane Austen Festival gives nod to past for Mandeville crowd

Friday Apr 7

There was a comprehensive schedule of literary and interactive events that included a costumed Grand March, Regency-era hairstyles, poetry readings, vintage letter displays, a Celtic harp concert, vintage dancing, and the anticipated Looking For Mr. Darcy Oratory contest. The festival commenced Saturday with a full day of activities at the Mandeville Trailhead and continued through Sunday afternoon, with a venue change to Maison Lafitte Reception Center.

