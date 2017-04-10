Fecal coliform spike in Mandeville ba...

Fecal coliform spike in Mandeville bayou blamed on faulty sewage pipe

A broken sewage line has been identified as the source of a spike in Bayou Castine fecal coliform levels that had raised concerns for those using the nearby new beach on the Mandeville lakefront. Mayor Donald Villere said Wednesday the state-owned force main, which carries waste water from Fontainebleau State Park to a city lift station on Jackson Street, has been shut off pending repairs.

