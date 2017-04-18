District Attorney opposition worries ...

District Attorney opposition worries criminal justice reform advocates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

About two dozen Louisiana legislators attended an April 18, 2017 breakfast briefing sponsored by a coalition of groups pushing a sweeping revamp of the state's criminal justice system. Opposition by prosecutors to a package of bills that propose a sweeping revamp of Louisiana's criminal justice system dominated a conservative prayer breakfast aimed at bringing legislators on board with the effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar 25 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar 23 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs (Oct '16) Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Tammany Parish was issued at April 19 at 8:44AM CDT

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC