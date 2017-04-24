'225': LSU student draws inspiration ...

'225': LSU student draws inspiration from China for runway collection

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

A headless mannequin, dressed in a floor-length gown, and a rack of dresses stand in the corner of the small living room. Her sewing machine-a gift from her mom when Ashiru was 15-rests next to the dresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime... Apr 20 THATSME 1
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar '17 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar '17 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs (Oct '16) Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC