U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite announces resignation effective March 24
Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Keynote speaker Kenneth Polite Jr., the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Louisiana, addresses the audience during the inauguration Randy Smith as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Friday, July 1, 2016, at Church of the King in Mandeville. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Keynote speaker Kenneth Polite Jr., the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Louisiana, addresses the audience during the inauguration Randy Smith as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Friday, July 1, 2016, at Church of the King in Mandeville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Springs
|Feb 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Feb 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|35
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC