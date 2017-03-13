U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite announce...

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite announces resignation effective March 24

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Keynote speaker Kenneth Polite Jr., the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Louisiana, addresses the audience during the inauguration Randy Smith as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Friday, July 1, 2016, at Church of the King in Mandeville. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Keynote speaker Kenneth Polite Jr., the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Louisiana, addresses the audience during the inauguration Randy Smith as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Friday, July 1, 2016, at Church of the King in Mandeville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Springs Feb 19 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Feb 19 Cordwainer Trout 35
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 3
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC