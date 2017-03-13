U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite announces resignation effective March 24

Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Keynote speaker Kenneth Polite Jr., the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Louisiana, addresses the audience during the inauguration Randy Smith as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Friday, July 1, 2016, at Church of the King in Mandeville. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Keynote speaker Kenneth Polite Jr., the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Louisiana, addresses the audience during the inauguration Randy Smith as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Friday, July 1, 2016, at Church of the King in Mandeville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.