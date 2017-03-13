Teen driving 136 mph before hitting s...

Teen driving 136 mph before hitting sign in Abita Springs: Sheriff's Office

The large sign welcoming visitors to Abita Springs was toppled by a motorist who authorities said was driving 136 mph moments before the crash on Tuesday night, March 14, 2017. A teenage motorist whose car demolished a large welcome sign in Abita Springs overnight was driving 136 mph in a 45 mph zone moments before the accident, authorities said Wednesday .

