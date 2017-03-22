Romano's Macaroni Grill in Mandeville closes
Roman's Macaroni Grill, 3410 U.S. 190 in Mandeville, closed abruptly on Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Kim Chatelain, NOLA.com The Romano's Macaroni Grill restaurant in Mandeville closed abruptly on Tuesday, clearing the way for a new Mexican eatery to take over the high profile location on the city's busiest thoroughfare.
