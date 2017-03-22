Probe of Mandeville preschool where child escaped widens: report
A second state agency is now looking into reports of a three-year-old boy who ambled away from a Mandeville area preschool last week and onto a busy highway, according to WWL-TV . The Department of Child and Family Services will look into the incident at Kidzone to determine if it was the result of child abuse or neglect.
