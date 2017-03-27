Patrick McMath to fill Covington City...

Patrick McMath to fill Covington City Council seat

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NOLA.com

Political newcomer Patrick McMath, who won a special election Saturday to fill an at-large seat on the Covington City Council, is expected to be sworn-in within the next month. McMath, vice president of McMath Construction and a former prosecutor in the 22nd Judicial District Court , finished first in a three-candidate race to complete the term of the late Councilman-at-large Lee Alexius.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar 25 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar 23 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC