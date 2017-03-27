Patrick McMath to fill Covington City Council seat

Political newcomer Patrick McMath, who won a special election Saturday to fill an at-large seat on the Covington City Council, is expected to be sworn-in within the next month. McMath, vice president of McMath Construction and a former prosecutor in the 22nd Judicial District Court , finished first in a three-candidate race to complete the term of the late Councilman-at-large Lee Alexius.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.