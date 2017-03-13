Meet Louisiana's newest appeals court judge: Allison Penzato

Newly elected 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Allison Penzato, center, is flanked by Judge John Greene, left, and Judge J. Michael McDonald after Penzato was sworn in Friday, March 17, 2017 at the St. Tammany Parish Courthouse. as the newest judge on Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.