Mandeville police to run sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night
The Mandeville Police Department plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night at an undisclosed location in the city. The checkpoint, aimed at deterring impaired driving, is funded with a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar 23
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC