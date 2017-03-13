Mandeville Police to run sobriety checkpoint Thursday night
The Mandeville Police Department plans to staff a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The checkpoint, aimed at deterring impaired driving, is funded with grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
