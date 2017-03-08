Mandeville Junior High teacher and a parent with passion for reading drive literacy week
It is not easy these days to persuade students to put aside social media or video games, and pick up a book. How in 2017 do we celebrate literacy when the competition for students' attention is so fierce? Parents like LeAnne Cantrell and English teachers like Mary Ruli have the answer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
