Mandeville council endorses tax proposals for jail, courthouse

Friday Mar 24

After a long discussion that revolved around spending priorities in St. Tammany Parish government, the Mandeville City Council Thursday night endorsed a public referendum to renew sales taxes for the parish jail and courthouse. The council by a 4-1 vote passed a resolution in support of two 1/5th of a cent tax proposals that will appear on all parish ballots April 29. The vote followed a presentation by 22nd Judicial District Court Judge Raymond Childress, who along with Sheriff's Office chief deputy Jeff Boehm and parish chief financial officer Leslie Long explained the details of the tax proposal.

