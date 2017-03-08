Mandeville billed $352,090 for Port Marigny legal fees so far
Mandeville has paid $352,090 in fees since April of 2015 for legal work on the proposed Port Marigny lakefront development, according to City Hall finance records. The fees reflect nearly 1,700 billable hours that a team of attorneys and other legal professionals invested on the controversial land use plan for a 78-acre abandoned concrete plant on the city's lakefront.
